Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Raised by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,833,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

