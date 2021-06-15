Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 12,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,615. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

