Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires Shares of 3,299 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.92. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

