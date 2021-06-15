Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,638 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,040,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,649,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in The Southern by 296.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 523,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 391,430 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 12.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.