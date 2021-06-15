Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,022 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

