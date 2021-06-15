Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,583 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $167,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,702. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $391.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

