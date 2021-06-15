Contrasting Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 -24.34% -177.30% -7.63%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tuya and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rapid7 0 1 9 0 2.90

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $100.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Tuya.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Rapid7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 71.45 -$66.91 million N/A N/A Rapid7 $411.49 million 12.03 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -66.50

Tuya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tuya beats Rapid7 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc. engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS offering enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart real estate, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industry. Tuya Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, China with additional locations at Santa Clara, California; Gurugram, India; Dusseldorf, Germany; Antioquia, Colombia; Tokyo, Japan; Shenzhen, China; and Los Angeles, California.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

