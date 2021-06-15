Crown Advisors Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 6.4% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after buying an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 21,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,399. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

