EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

