Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $366,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in General Mills were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

GIS stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.