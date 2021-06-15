FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

FedEx has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FDX stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,305. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.15. FedEx has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

