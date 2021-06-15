Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

