iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,006,000 after buying an additional 934,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 442,242 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 755,520 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.78.

