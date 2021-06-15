Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488. Finning International has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

