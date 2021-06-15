Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Head to Head Survey

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources -130.55% -13.51% -2.15%

92.1% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 70.17%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 2.67 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -22.79 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.61 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.15

SilverBow Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats SilverBow Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.