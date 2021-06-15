First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $30.79

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $30.05. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $530.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

