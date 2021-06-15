Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $67.52

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.52, but opened at $69.18. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 1,702 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 884.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.