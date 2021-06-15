Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Walmart worth $3,020,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,823. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $391.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

