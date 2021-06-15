Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,581,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 156,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.