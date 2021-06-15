Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.98. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1,761 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

