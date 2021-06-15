Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

