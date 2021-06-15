Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 44.3% in May

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after buying an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.17. 9,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

