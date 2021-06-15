Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Grows By 43.2%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $611.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

