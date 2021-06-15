ETHA Lend Trading 28.8% Higher This Week (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00786002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.30 or 0.07853883 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,695,504 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

