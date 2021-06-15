Bithao Market Cap Reaches $22.71 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bithao has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00786002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.30 or 0.07853883 BTC.

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

