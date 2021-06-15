Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $364,923.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

