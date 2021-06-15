First Pacific Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,458. First Pacific has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73.
About First Pacific
