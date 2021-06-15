First Pacific Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,458. First Pacific has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

