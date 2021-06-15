USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ USAK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,720. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

