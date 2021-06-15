Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Up 45.3% in May

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 13th total of 159,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PIPR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,999. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

