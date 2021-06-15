Haverford Trust Co. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 408,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 212.4% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Tower by 248.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 193,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,131 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $270.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

