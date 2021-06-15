Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 11,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.12. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.