Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
SGAMY remained flat at $$3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.