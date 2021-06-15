Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SGAMY remained flat at $$3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

