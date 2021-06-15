Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the May 13th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NSANY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 63,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,093. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

