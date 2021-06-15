United Bank Has $4.38 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Bank cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 3.1% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,123 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,888. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.