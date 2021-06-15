40,000 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. 18,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -235.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.