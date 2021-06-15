Head to Head Comparison: Poshmark (POSH) and Its Competitors

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Poshmark to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Poshmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 35.75 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.14

Poshmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 215 1017 3113 60 2.69

Poshmark currently has a consensus price target of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Poshmark peers beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

