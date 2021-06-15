BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 12,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $490.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. BEST has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. BEST’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.