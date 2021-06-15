SCS Capital Management LLC Buys 506 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $276.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

