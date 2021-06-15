SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 159,445 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,031 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

