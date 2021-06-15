Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is SCS Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,952 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $372,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,225. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58.

