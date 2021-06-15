Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 16,753 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,459,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,228,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NUVA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. 1,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

