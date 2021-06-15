Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 17,519 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.90% of Spire worth $34,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,079. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.74.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

