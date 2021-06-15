Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 124,979 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC cut its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,979 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $37,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

