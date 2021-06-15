Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Boosts Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.00% of Knowles worth $38,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 3,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,822. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

