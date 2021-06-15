Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Chevron stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

