Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 843.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,260 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,852 shares of company stock worth $15,254,091. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 50,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,487. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

