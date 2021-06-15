Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,483 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

