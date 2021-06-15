ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,596. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.