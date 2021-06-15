Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Plans $1.00 — Dividend

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

RFP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

RFP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

