BSCPAD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $287,937.00 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $36.51 million and $287,937.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00149465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00181974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00990250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,966.93 or 0.99848176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

